Evidently, liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz doesn’t know judges are supposed to be impartial.

Imagine you’re charged with a crime, and when you walk into court the judge has decided you’re guilty before hearing any evidence in the case. Protasiewicz has decided multiple issues she has been questioned about by interviewers without ever going to trial. She’s not qualified to be a judge, much less a Supreme Court justice sworn to uphold our laws and constitution.

Liberal Democrats want liberal judges to legislate from the bench so they can bypass the correct processes. Millions of dollars in out-of-state money are pouring into Wisconsin from liberals supporting Protasiewicz who want to take away the rights we currently have, by relitigating them before a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court.

It’s disgusting how consumed the Democratic Party is with killing the unborn in Wisconsin and America. Don’t believe the lies of the Democratic commercials -- Wisconsin’s abortion law does have exemptions.

Vote early (see how at myvote.wi.gov) or on April 4 for Dan Kelly to uphold our constitution and the laws we have on the books which support the rights we have fought hard for.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor

