A March 24 story about the Supreme Court political ads, "Attack on Kelly vilifies role of defense lawyers," related how Judge Janet Protasiewicz has been running a particularly egregious ad that essentially criticizes Dan Kelly for having been a defense lawyer.

Janet Protasiewicz attack on opponent Dan Kelly gives short shrift to defense attorneys The Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney. Yet Protasiewicz's ad suggests attorneys who fulfill this constitutional role are unfit for the state's highest court.

The ad recounts a case where the defendants were accused of molesting children, and it asks if people who defend pedophiles belong on the Supreme Court. The State Journal editorial board asked her about it when she sat down with them recently. “You know as well as I do we’ve got people who put those ads together” was her response.

I realize she didn’t write, edit or otherwise “put those ads together,” but isn’t she responsible for the message? Doesn’t she have final approval of the ads? Her response implies a defense that says the ad might be wrong, but that she is not to blame because she didn’t put it together.

Then the story made a false equivalency with the Kelly ad that rips Protasiewicz on some of the sentences she handed down. Those cases were “cherry-picked,” the story said. Maybe, but they were real cases and real sentences.

Yes, I’m pretty sure they were picked precisely because of the exceptional nature of the sentences, compared to the crimes. So what?

Patrick O'Loughlin, Madison

