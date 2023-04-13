Phil Hands' editorial cartoon in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal implies that Judge Janet Protasiewicz was somehow wrong to be open about her positions on abortion and gerrymandering in the spring election.
Did Hands think Dan Kelly was being circumspect about how he stands on those issues? And what about the three justices that Donald Trump appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court? They sat before the Judiciary Committee on national television and said that they considered Roe v. Wade to be settled law. And then, the second they had an opportunity, they repealed it, using some very flimsy justification.
Frankly, honesty in a future Supreme Court justice, state or federal is refreshing.
Phillip Gathright, Madison