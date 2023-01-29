 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Protasiewicz is honest about maps -- Brent Nicastro Madison

We all have biases. We take in information from various sources and formulate opinions, or biases, based on that information. That's how our brains work.

When asked for their opinions on political gerrymandering, three of the four candidates claimed to have no opinion, saying only that they wouldn't legislate from the bench.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz is the only candidate who has the courage to admit that the extreme political gerrymandering in this state is wrong and that district maps should be drawn fairly. A strong majority of people in Wisconsin agree with her.

Electing Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court could be the only chance in this decade for the people of Wisconsin to end our grossly unfair gerrymandered system. Elected representatives should answer to "We, the people," not to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. We all know the current map is rigged. Let's unite right now and get rid of it.

Brent Nicastro, Madison

