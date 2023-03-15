The difference between the state Supreme Court candidates is striking.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz has nearly a decade of experience as a circuit court judge, having presided over cases involving family law, drugs, homicide, sexual assault, domestic violence and misdemeanors. Prior to that she was an assistant district attorney.

She received recognition for her work from the Wisconsin Law Journal and the Association of Women Lawyers and has been endorsed by a long list of people and organizations. She has never worked for the Democratic Party.

Daniel Kelly was a Republican political appointee to the Supreme Court in 2016 whom voters ousted in 2020. Republicans consulted with him on the fake electors scheme after the 2020 election -- we can’t know what he said, but if he tried to talk them out of it they didn’t listen. He is on the record opposing abortion, and is endorsed by several right-to-life organizations. Voters need to understand that Republican extremist judges such as Kelly favor corporate rights over individual rights.

Please vote for Judge Protasiewicz April 4 to ensure the court uses law rather than politics to make their decisions. Elections matter.

Martha Barrett, Baraboo

