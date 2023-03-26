Wisconsin voters face the most consequential election in years on April 4 when Judge Janet Protasiewicz meets Daniel Kelly to fill an open state Supreme Court seat.

Protasiewicz will put the state on the road to returning Wisconsin to the progressive traditions that we value dearly and that were hijacked in 2010 by former Gov. Scott Walker and his GOP legislative acolytes.

Protasiewicz is opposed to the onerous 1849 law that now robs women in Wisconsin of the right to obtain an abortion. That law is an affront to all Wisconsin women, and Protasiewicz's election will give those women hope of restoring their reproductive rights.

Protasiewicz has also voiced concern about anti-democratic legislative and congressional district maps. These rigged maps solidified Republican majorities in the Legislature and Congress even though more Democratic than Republican votes were cast in the 2020 and 2024 elections. Again, only Protasiewicz's election would give those who value democracy any hope that sanity can be restored to how legislative and congressional districts are apportioned in Wisconsin.

The attention this race has attracted is an indication of what is at stake: the possibility of returning Wisconsin to its proud progressive roots that were unfortunately discarded in 2010.

Doug Mell, Eau Claire

