Promise of Obama a contrast to today -- Judith Landsman

My husband and I attended the first Obama inauguration in 2008. Nearly 2 million people were in Washington, D.C., that day, and it was overwhelmingly peaceful.
On a bitterly cold January day, the mood was warm, excited and hopeful. People passed out hand warmers and waited patiently in their assigned lines to be screened by security before entering into the ticketed area. I'm sure police were present, but I don't remember it. I certainly don't remember armed military throughout the city.
What I do remember is this: As we were nearing the entrance gate, I asked a tall Native American man in front of me what he could see. "I see the promised land," he said, and we all smiled.
What a stunning and sad contrast to 2021.
Judith Landsman, Madison