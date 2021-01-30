Promenade would be perfect for city -- Merrilyn Trombly

I agree with last Sunday's editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade." I've been thinking this for years.
I'm very familiar with the pedestrian mall in Burlington, Vermont. It's a great and fun experience with a variety of kiosks, music and plenty of room for cafes. That would be perfect for State Street in Madison. Plenty of parking is off side streets, and municipal lots are nearby and convenient.
Merrilyn Trombly, Sun Prairie
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back