Promenade would be a regional draw -- Dee Wasylik

I thought I’d add my two cents to the idea of a total pedestrian mall on State Street. I think it’s a fantastic idea, even if COVID-19 hadn’t struck.

I’ve been to many cities including Denver and Aspen, Colorado; Savannah, Georgia; and St. Augustine, Florida, as well as some overseas to name a few. I find it to be a much more relaxing and enjoyable experience.

When thinking about outdoor seating, having a bus spew by really kills the ambience. And more room is available to seat people and walk. Catching a bus or cab at the cross streets is highly doable.

To be honest, even before COVID-19 and the damage and boarding up of stores, unless I was there for a show or other function, State Street really wasn’t a place to venture to. As a nonnative, nonstudent, older adult, I never really saw the attraction.

But if it could be transformed into what was described in last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," or other places I’ve been to, I know I would be there more often.

Dee Wasylik, Waunakee

Transform State Street into promenade STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back