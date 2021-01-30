Promenade must be a city priority -- John Rader

I read last Sunday's editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," and couldn't agree more.

I have thought this for years, but the events over the last year have just accentuated this need.

I grew up in Madison and recall being able to drive up State street in the back of my parents' car. So I have seen a lot of change. I also lived in Colorado for four years, and my daughter is going to college in Burlington, Vermont. So I am very familiar with Pearl and Church streets, as cited in the State Journal's editorial.

State Street is the center of Madison along with the Capital Square. It is what makes Madison both special and unique. Buses, taxis and delivery vehicles should no longer be able to determine the best use of this cherished avenue. The Madison City Council should shift its priorities to the businesses on the street by following the successful model of Boulder, Colorado, and Burlington, Vermont. It also will help it shift to a more family-friendly environment.

I know I am not alone in this opinion. I have had many similar conversations with others over the last nine months. Thank you for putting this in writing.