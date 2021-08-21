Promenade ignores mobility issues -- Joan Downs

If the vaunted State Street pedestrian mall were to become a reality (thankfully it is unlikely, in my opinion) how exactly would those with mobility issues like me get there or to the stores?
How would those stores get their deliveries? Would they be willing to have such deliveries carted from either Johnson or Gorham to State Street? Both Johnson and Gorham have been proposed as viable alternatives to traffic on State Street. But when one considers the Herculean task of moving enormous amounts of goods for several blocks, those alternatives do not seem practical.
Joan Downs, Madison