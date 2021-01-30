 Skip to main content
Promenade could turn street around -- Susan Hankes
State Street could become a regional jewel by removing all traffic and allow it to transfer into a grand promenade, as last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," suggested.

It would provide many more business opportunities to thrive and be more of a destination than it is right now. It's time the city realizes State Street's full potential.

I recently spent time in Burlington, Vermont. Church Street was fabulous. I loved it. I hope there is more push for this. It could really turn State Street around.

Susan Hankes, Madison 

