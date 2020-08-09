You have permission to edit this article.
Promega's response to virus impressive -- Don Smith
Promega's response to virus impressive -- Don Smith

As a long-term employee of Promega, I want to recognize the extraordinary efforts of my employer to show concern for the safety of its employees and their families during this pandemic.

While working from home is encouraged, those who need to be at work to conduct experiments are provided every kind of protective wear, catered lunches, onsite medical support, constant and critical communication and even job search support for spouses and families who may have suffered a job loss as a result of this COVID-19 crisis. They have gone above and beyond at every turn for their employees, as well as supporting an international audience of researchers searching for solutions to this pandemic.

I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this amazing organization.

Don Smith, Evansville

