Progressives want to buy election too -- Michael Grenier

Progressive candidates who are complaining that Michael Bloomberg is buying the election by spending millions of his own money conveniently ignore that they are buying the election spending trillions of dollars of our money that we don’t have.
Offering promises of free health care, education and child care while paying off student loans, progressives disregard the existential threat posed by exploding our enormous debt. President Donald Trump’s less-educated base (who believe in Noah’s Ark and a 6,000-year-old Earth) probably think President Trump balanced the budget even after massive tax cuts -- as promised.
Trump exploded the annual deficit to $1 trillion, and the debt from $19 trillion to more than $23 trillion. And it will head to $30 trillion if he’s reelected.
It’s alarming that college-educated Democrats would believe in these progressive wish lists. They have less chance of success in a polarized Washington than Trump’s promise to eliminate the debt or build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.
Pragmatic centrists who shun socialism and exploding inequality have four candidates available with legitimate chances to return us to balance: Bloomberg, followed by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden. Nominating U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., or U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., almost guarantees a less progressive future as it exponentially increases President Trump’s reelection odds.
Michael Grenier, Berlin