Progressives need a simpler agenda -- Dan Thomson

People think we progressives ask for too much. I think they are right.

We need agreement to get behind political action and everyone doesn't agree on some of the things we want. Ask for too much and you will likely get nothing. So let's keep it simple.

I believe most people agree that the rich must pay their full share of taxes. They make money off of our joint resources and our infrastructure delivers their products. So they should pay.

How about a single tax rate of 80% on income over $400,000 per year with no deductions or exemptions? It would result in an increase of trillions of dollars in federal tax revenues. We could, in time, pay off the national debt. Simply paying down the national debt has benefits.

This would be good for most people because they wouldn't have to pay any income tax other than for social security. Yes, the rich will howl. Already they howl about all progressive programs. With one simple idea to fight for, the progressives would stand a greater chance of winning and later convincing the American people of other progressive program benefits.

Dan Thomson, Madison