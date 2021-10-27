 Skip to main content

Progressives more closely resemble cult -- David J. Rizzo
Monday's letter to the editor "Take country back from Republicans" accused Republicans of being a cult that cares only about maintaining political power and packing the courts. I applaud the passion.

Our system of government by the people functions best when the people engage by expressing their opinion on how their government is functioning. But that passion and engagement cannot go unchallenged when the opinions expressed are detached from reality.

The progressive wing (democratic socialists) within the Democratic Party is the dictionary definition of a cult. They’re a relatively small group that believes in the abolition of capitalism, a belief that most others consider strange or sinister.

The Democratic Party currently controls the White House and both chambers of Congress, yet its unquenchable thirst for power compels it to ignore the Constitution when it suits its interests. It also gives birth to policies that result in an open Southern border, rampant violent crime and most recently the vilification of parents for having the temerity to take an active role in the education of their children.

Democratic socialists insist on quickly adding whatever number of seats gives them a liberal majority, no matter that pesky Constitution.

Cease casting aspersions on others. See to your own house.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg 

