Progressives can fire the Democrats -- Nathan Relles

I would like to address the Democrats on behalf of progressive voters.
Due to the looming threat of fascism, we gave you the the House, the presidency and now the Senate. Now we have a list of demands. If you do not agree to them, we will replace you.
We demand a corporate tax rate of 90%. We demand that the federal government repay the money it has stolen from Social Security. We demand police reform. We demand action on environmental issues and the pandemic. We demand that student loans from predatory lenders be cancelled.
We demand that homegrown terrorists on Wall Street and in the oil industries be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We demand cessation of aid to Israel. We demand stimulus checks. We demand the breakup of the big banks. We demand a minimum wage of $15 to start.
Those are your marching orders. Now go do your jobs or you're fired.
Nathan Relles, Madison