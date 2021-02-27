Progressives are so obsessive -- Joe Tripalin

When I talk with my progressive liberal friends about what our country needs, I am always struck about how passionate they are about a particular cause.
It could be manmade climate change, abortion rights, single-payer health care, or amnesty for illegal immigrants they are trying to fix. This carries over to our elected officials.
Take the Madison City Council and the Dane County Board as examples. It appears a number of elected officials have climate change as their key issue. They get elected to help fix our broken climate. Thus Madison and Dane County are going to have all their electricity needs provided by renewable energy in the not-too-distant future.
A cost-versus-benefit analysis is needed because the costs will not be recouped, and the benefit comes from doing our part to repair our climate. This is not fair to taxpayers, on whose back the tax dollars are taken to pay for this energy folly.
By the way, Wisconsin weather makes it hard to generate electricity in the winter. You will never hear a progressive talk about more jobs or better schools, something that helps everyone. They just want to obsess over their one particular issue.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland