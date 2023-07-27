It must be incredibly easy being a liberal these days.

Think about it. The Democrat Party has not only the Department of Justice, the FBI and the vast majority of all the media on their side, but also the American public education system which includes thousands of liberal activists masquerading as real professors at hundreds of colleges and universities across the country. Throw in Big Tech, big unions and all of Hollywood and it's clear for all to see that the above mentioned entities are nothing more than extensions of the Democrat Party.

Question what your child is being taught in public school? You're labeled a domestic terrorist.

Question the morality of abortions, especially late term? You're labeled as being against women's health care.

Question the rampant violent crime in our Democrat-run big cities? You're labeled a racist.

Question why biological men or boys are allowed to participate in women's sports and use their restrooms and showers? You're labeled as transphobic.

At least there is hope that the shady dealings of the Biden family may soon be exposed. And when it does, it's going to make Watergate look like a shoplifting charge for a pack of gum.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam