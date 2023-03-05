The core consumer price index rose 0.6% in January.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones have been down recently.

The FED will likely have to increase interest rates at least twice more this year, meaning consumers are going to continue paying more for home and auto loans.

The southern border seems to be wide open, letting in criminals, drugs, gangs and terrorists. Prices are up -- inflation is still at a 40-year high.

Chinese and Russian dictators are meeting in secret, plotting who knows what against America. These people are not our allies.

President Joe Biden ignores a disaster in Ohio and instead jets over to Europe because he is trying to earn brownie points from foreign leaders. The head of the U.S. Department of Transportation doesn’t go onsite in East Palestine until almost three weeks after the train wreck.

And yet the leftist media either ignores the bad stories or embellishes when it comes to Biden and his "greatness."

I am so frustrated with the liberals doing everything they can to destroy this country.

If these "regressives" hate this country that much, just leave. Go find an island and live your lives, but leave the rest of us alone.

Michael Trzinski, Port Edwards

The Mendota Marsh collection