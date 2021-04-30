Program can help save for retirement -- Carol Martell

Bills to implement recommendations from the task force chaired by state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski could be introduced for the Legislature to consider in the coming months.

Gov. Tony Evers has proposed creating a Small Business Retirement Savings Board to establish and oversee a small business retirement savings program for privately employed individuals who are not currently eligible for an employer-sponsored plan. I hope this program will be included in the final state budget.

This program would allow workers to save for their retirement easily, so they can take care of themselves in their later years. "Work and save" programs would help workers of all ages take control of their future. In addition, giving employees a simple way to save for retirement will mean fewer Americans will need to rely on public assistance later in life, which will save taxpayer dollars.