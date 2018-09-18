A common concern among American conservatives is that they don't want the government managing their health care. Do they know who’s managing your health care now?
In America, it is mostly profit-driven health insurance companies. They choose which facilities you can use. They tell you which services they cover and what the limits of that coverage are.
Health care should be set up to provide a humanitarian service, period. In the United States, though, it’s set up to take advantage of patients who often have no choice to provide profits for insurance companies, medical facilities and especially the pharmaceutical industry.
We shouldn't be concerned about socialism taking over our country and making us a dictatorship like Venezuela. Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Norway, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Canada and dozens of other free countries have universal health care and do just fine. The World Health Organization rates France as having the world’s best quality health care, while the United States is at No. 37, despite having the highest prices for medical care in the world.
Human lives should be the most important factor here, not profit.
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska