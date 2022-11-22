Profits cause high health care costs -- Mark Quinn

Dr. Eric Stader's column in Sunday’s Opinion section, "Reduce runaway health costs," lamented the high cost of health care in this country but failed to cite as a significant cause the profits to the doctors and the health care providers.

The insurance companies pass along these costs to individuals and/or to companies, which can write off the expense on their taxes. But a big reason for our health care costs in this country -- far more than other countries -- is that hospitals, clinics, health care providers and doctors derive too much income for their services.

If our health care results were far better than others in the Western world, this may be justified. But that is not the case. Perhaps the worst example of outrageous profits in our health care industry are the CEOs of mammoth health systems. Look at U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., a right-wing zealot who made billions operating a health care system in Florida. Incidentally, he has targetted Medicare and Social Security. Too much profiteering by these huge systems should be examined.

Mark Quinn, Madison