Professors aren't paid for time off -- Catherine Smith

Wednesday's letter to the editor “High wages drive up tuition costs” suggested that professors have time off during the summer, which is one of the longest-running myths of higher education.
I am a longtime tenured faculty member at UW-Madison. The typical university contract is for nine months of the year. During the other three months, we are not enjoying "weeks of vacation,” as the letter suggested. We are off contract and unpaid. University faculty get no vacation days at all beyond the nine days of paid legal holidays (New Year’s Eve and Day, for example) that all state employees receive.
This is why I have for years referred to June, July and August as “unpaid curricular development time” and to my job as “seasonal employment.”
Catherine Smith, Stoughton