Professor can be held accountable -- Betsy Draine
The UW-Madison engineering professor accused of creating a hostile work environment on campus can be sanctioned for his actions -- from loss of salary to firing.

Faculty governance rules, which are undergirded by state law, provide for trial and punishment. If administrators do not act, the faculty should and must. I encourage the faculty’s university committee to make this scandal its top priority, starting now. I encourage students and faculty to keep pressing for timely justice.

In seven years of being the ombuds for women faculty at UW-Madison, I saw cases like this one be prosecuted properly. You need to find the good people with power and push them to act. I also saw cases where abusers were never punished and young lives were blighted. That was a failure of moral courage by faculty and administrators involved.

Good people, make justice happen.

Betsy Draine, Madison, former associate provost, UW-Madison, ombuds for women faculty and professor of English and women’s studies

