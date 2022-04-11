Produce oil and gas to defeat Putin -- Thomas Miller

If World War III were to occur, the results would not only dwarf all other problems facing the people of the world, it would exacerbate them.

Climate change, poverty, hunger, violence, slavery and all other ills would be magnified. Life on this planet could become a nightmare, leaving survivors to fight their neighbors for limited resources.

Preventing World War III can only be achieved by defeating Vladimir Putin. He must lose and be removed. A negotiated settlement that allows Putin to stay in power is not a solution. It would be nothing more than a pause -- a delay in the eventuality of World War III. Russia’s chokehold on European energy is a major problem. Europe’s need to purchase gas and oil from Russia supplies Putin with the money he needs to continue the battle.

The United States must put climate change on the back burner and begin to produce enough natural gas and oil to supply Europe and end Russia’s source of income. Without the energy income, Russia’s economy will collapse, giving the Russian people the chance to rise up and toss Putin out. With Putin gone, the freedom loving nations of the world would be strengthened and the remaining malcontents such as China, Iran and North Korea would be chastened.

Thomas Miller, Madison