Probe is waste of taxpayer dollars -- Jim Angevine

The 2020 election is now eight months behind us, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has responded to pressure from a disgruntled, delusional, out-of-state private citizen and hired three "investigators" at state taxpayers' expense in an effort to relitigate the election results.
The supervisor of the "investigation" will be former state Supreme Court Michael Gabelman, who should recuse himself for prior statements casting doubt on the election results. In addition, one of the "investigators" has previously written a discredited report claiming voter fraud in Milwaukee.
So much for a neutral, unbiased investigation of a settled matter which Vos or his deluded client should pay for.
Jim Angevine, Madison