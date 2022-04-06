Probe funds could go to schools -- Beverly Sugden

Am I the only Wisconsin citizen who's thoroughly disgusted with our Republican public officials, especially Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Michael Gableman, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and then the remarkably belligerent DNR board member Fred Prehn?

When I think what the $676,000 being spent for the beleaguered 2020 election "investigation" would do for a school's budget or a town's coffers, I just can't roll my eyes far and fast enough.

Not only are the taxpayers not getting the money they need and were promised, but the taxpayers are having to pick up the tab on this pie-in-the-sky sham being carried out by Vos and Gableman.

When revenue limits were instituted in the early 1990s, public schools were promised two-thirds funding from the state. State leaders broke that promise, and many public schools are suffering as a result.

The tight-fisted folks holding the purse strings prevent public schools from being properly funded. Yet they have found it easy to pay for attorneys to keep Vos and Gableman rolling. And now they also want to increase state aid to charter and private schools.

Give it up.

Beverly Sugden, Rio