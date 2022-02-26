Pro-lifers should fund diaper drive -- Tom Whittaker

A local Madison TV station is promoting the second annual Diaper Drive to help families who are struggling with being able to provide this basic necessity for newborn children.

I am writing to remind people who advocate ideals such as "right to life" and promote "anti-abortion" opinions that they really must support such efforts. "Life" does not stop at birth, and you are obligated to provide for children and their families in need.

If you choose not to support causes such as this, I believe you are being completely hypocritical. You cannot "support life" without supporting life. So, please, if that's what you believe, put your money where your beliefs are. Otherwise, perhaps you should reevaluate your "beliefs."

Tom Whittaker, Madison