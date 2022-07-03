Pro-lifers must support families -- Patricia Wildgen

Pro-life groups and legislators are rejoicing at the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Now is the time for these groups to do the real work to support babies and children. They must provide government funds to:

Ensure all women have access to high-quality medical care during pregnancy, delivery and recovery.

Ensure all families have access to excellent, affordable health care, including contraception for those who use it.

Require that all companies give parental leave to both mothers and fathers.

Support the development of many more high-quality child care sites staffed by well-trained and well-paid teachers. Make these affordable for low- to middle-income parents.

Increase funding for all public schools. Stop funneling public funds to private and religious schools. This violates the separation of church and state.

“Wait!” you say. “This is way too expensive.”

Really? Think how much it costs to raise a child. If you block choice, you need to assume responsibility. If you are truly pro-life, then support life with needed money. You can give up something.

Patricia Wildgen, Madison