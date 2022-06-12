 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Pro-lifers must help after birth -- Adam Brabender

I’m so sick of the pro-life community lying to the public. They only talk about protecting people in the womb. My question for them is: What happens when they get out of the womb?

Zero Republicans in the U.S. Senate supported President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" proposal. It could have expanded affordable child care, expanded the child tax credit, expanded Medicare to include eyes, ears and teeth. Yet all Republicans were against the bill.

The pro-lifers also would cut social programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. What are their solutions for helping those people who come out of the womb? At least the pro-choice community cares about everybody from cradle to grave.

Adam Brabender, Madison

