Pro-lifers likely won't help more -- Derek Popp

I keep seeing reporting indicating that the pro-life organizations stand ready to provide financial support during and after for women and families in crisis pregnancies. Where have they been? They could have been doing that all along.
They could have been encouraging Republican (the Democrats were already for these things) members of Congress to support such things as paid family leave, direct payments to working families for child care expenses, expanded Medicaid and increased minimum wages. They didn't show up, and those bills failed.
They also talk about adoption. Some 117,00 children are waiting to be adopted and 400,000 are in foster care. Both of these numbers are going to increase dramatically. There are also suggestions that access to contraceptives should be reduced. In Colorado, they increased access to birth control and reduced social service costs by $70 million. For some reason, I have little faith that the pro-life movement will come up with that kind of money to fund the fallout of this court's decision.
People are also reading…
Derek Popp, Mount Horeb