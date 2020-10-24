 Skip to main content
Pro-life must mean caring about kids -- Dave Topp
Pro-life must mean caring about kids -- Dave Topp

Imagine if "pro-life" meant no child went to bed hungry tonight -- or that when they went to bed, it was in a bed, not in a car, tent or homeless shelter. Image if it meant they were able to sleep, rather than suffering through a night without simple medicine for an ear infection.

Imagine if you can.

Unlike the children, you have the ability to imagine something different Nov. 3.

Dave Topp, Madison

