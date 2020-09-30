Pro-life judge won't defend health care -- J. Denny Weaver

Republican supporters of the nomination of Any Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court live with unacknowledged contradictions.
They support Barrett as a pro-life judge. Yet these same Republicans are appealing to the Supreme Court to vacate the Affordable Care Act, which could leave some 20 million people without health insurance, and thus endanger many lives.
For those who oppose abortion, the simple answer is: If you don’t like abortion, don’t have one.
But these pro-life folks hope that Barrett will be the deciding vote to vacate Roe v. Wade, so that their view can be imposed on everyone. These are often the same Republicans who consider a mask mandate an imposition on their personal freedom, even akin to slavery, though medical experts say that if 95 percent of people wore masks it would save tens of thousands of lives in coming months.
Do these pro-life folks really believe that all life is sacred?
J. Denny Weaver, Madison
