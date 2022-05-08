Pro-life cause doesn't help kids -- Babette Wainwright

The idea behind the Roe v. Wade decision should not even be a discussion.

It should be a given that a woman’s right to her own body is fundamental.

Period.

Her decision to end an unwanted pregnancy should be her personal choice alone. In addition to her health, she has personal, religious, moral and financial reasons for her difficult decision. It is not the government's business to interfere in her choice unless this same government takes full responsibility for the life of the child until the age of 18, as done in some socialized countries such as Canada, where parents receive a monthly stipend.

In the United States, people rant against abortion rights and wave pro-life banners, while women struggle alone to provide for the livelihood of their unplanned children. This country prides itself as the most powerful nation in the world but leaves its mothers vulnerable by denying them the affordable health care, housing or education necessary to raise decent human beings who will enrich society, and not add to its burden.

Babette Wainwright, Madison