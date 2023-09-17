I imagine many pro-life advocates are now upset because Planned Parenthood is going to start offering abortions again in Wisconsin. They may want to write to their state legislators to complain. They shouldn't forget to also tell them that they wholeheartedly support (meaning, with their tax dollars) social services such as child care subsidies, mentoring, after-school programs and free meals.

Pro-life advocacy does not stop at birth. It needs to go on for at least the following 18 years. If you don't personally also provide support for such programs, you're being a complete hypocrite. You cannot have it both ways.

That is why I believe women and families need to have a choice that does not depend on the whims of politicians or religious zealots.

Tom Whittaker, Madison