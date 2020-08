Private schools were ready to open -- Michael Thompson

Friday, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced all schools in Dane County must not hold in-person instructions in grades 3-12.

The public health department released its guidelines for K-12 schools during COVID-19, back in July. Based upon that guidance, most schools announced their plans for conducting school instructions in July.

The large public schools decided to open with virtual classes. Many of the private or parochial schools made plans for in-person classes. Because of their size, smaller schools were able to incorporate changes to meet safety requirements published in July. These schools made significant investments of money and time to plan for in-school classes. Knowing this, the public health department suddenly eliminated all in-person options. Why?

The larger public schools are seeing more of their students enrolling in private schools that were offering in-person classes. It is widely acknowledged that in-person classes provide a better academic and social experience for students.