Private schools are working in-person -- James Maas

"The Madison teachers union is signaling strong opposition to a return to in-person learning,” according to an article in the State Journal on Jan. 1.

How peculiar is it for school teachers to object to having students in their classrooms? Academic performance has suffered in government schools with “virtual learning.”

Is this supposed to be about safety? Statistically, the demographic most at risk for a fatal outcome from COVID-19 are senior citizens, not school students or staff.

Many families have found other choices. The situation has gotten to the point where thousands of Wisconsin families are pulling their kids out of traditional government schools. Several school districts have already reported significant reductions in enrollment. Private schools offering in-class opportunities and greater academic achievement are growing.