The letter to the editor on Feb. 5 titled "Defund police and boost gun training" sounded like a call to arms for trained people among the public to protect the public. This would fill the footprint of a reduced and defunded police force, the letter suggested.

But what this would require is a drastic increase in gun ownership. The letter seemed to want laws specifically made for private policing.

In Wisconsin, we already have castle doctrine for home protection. That's more than enough personal policing for me.

I am not a gun owner and do not want to feel pressured into self- and public protection because of a reduced police presence. That reeks of impingement on my personal choice and the majority of other Americans who are not gun owners, too.

The last thing I want to see is a neighborhood posse or militia walking a beat or riding around in SUVs enforcing the law.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection