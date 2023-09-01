The state Department of Corrections must set a date by which lockdowns must end at facilities such as the Waupun and Green Bay prisons.

The department has an obligation to spell out the measures being taken to assure safety. If the current staff cannot handle the prison for safety reasons, the law allows for people to be released from the system. We could start with the elderly and the sick. We could release those who we trust enough to allow out-for-work release.

We could release many of the estimated thousands of people who are being held for crimeless revocations. We could reduce the population enough to be able move people out of the Waupun and Green Bay facilities.

The Conditions of Confinement Task Force of MOSES (Madison Organizing in Strength Equity and Solidarity) calls for the following from the Department of Corrections:

Lockdowns should never extend beyond two weeks.

People need to have the opportunity for at least three showers per week.

Face-to-face visits need to be restored to all prisons.

If the Department of Corrections cannot maintain safe, humane prisons, the governor should activate the National Guard to help until the worst prisons can be closed in an orderly way. This is a state of emergency.

Rachel Kincade, MOSES, president, chair, Conditions of Confinement Task Force