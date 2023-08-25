The Aug. 19 New York Times reported a detailed investigation into the miserable conditions of prisoners at Wisconsin's largest prisons in Waupun and Green Bay.
This is another example on how our small-government Legislature is starving citizen services in Wisconsin. The same seems to be true for child care and public education. Prisoners, children and all Wisconsin residents have well-paid citizen legislators who are supposed to represent them and provide us with services. Not long ago, those services made Wisconsin one of best places to live in the United States.
We used to look down on Mississippi with regard to citizen services, but now we're moving toward the bottom of the barrel with them. Remember that when you vote.
People are also reading…
Norman Jensen, Madison