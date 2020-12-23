Prisoners need access to vaccine -- David W. Cole

There seems to be a national consensus that people in long-term care facilities should have high priority to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Given their increased liability for infection because of group living, this makes sense.
Most commentators read residents of "long-term care facilities" as people in nursing homes, but convicts in prison are in long-term care facilities, too, and frequent news reports make their vulnerability to COVID-19 infection clear.
Many people may not sympathize with them. Prisoners’ vulnerability is just a consequence of crime, conviction and incarceration, they think. But if COVID-19 infection is seen as part of their punishment, are we not imposing cruel and unusual penalties on them in violation of the Eighth Amendment to our Constitution? When society takes custody of a person for a judicially prescribed period, custody itself is full punishment.
Moreover, I believe that when society takes custody of a person for any reason, society also accepts responsibility for that person’s health, safety and welfare. If this principle gives a convict priority over me for COVID-19 immunization, so be it.
David W. Cole, Baraboo