In Wisconsin, our citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities are put through rigorous testing for diagnosis, treatment, individualized education programs, federal and state programs including Social Security disability, and they have to have a legal guardian assigned. They are often found incompetent in court.

Once they turn 18, if they end up in the criminal justice system, which far too many do, they are often only briefly interviewed without a formal review of their mental health diagnosis or history, and are often found competent and able to defend themselves. These are the same individuals who need their guardian's permission to get married. They need assistance with medical interactions, and they need payees for their finances.

This has resulted in an alarming number of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities being funneled into the Wisconsin prison system (around 40% of Wisconsin's inmate population has mental illness or defect).

Putting individuals who function at the level of adolescence into adult prison systems is like putting an 8-year-old into an adult jail. We fight against seclusion and restraint for our children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in schools, but find it acceptable after they turn 18.

Asylums have not been closed. They are now inside our prisons -- with guards as caregivers.

Camilla Brunswick, Mount Horeb