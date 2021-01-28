Prison alternatives need more funding -- Lucy Gibson

I mentored 12 low-income children. They suffered a lot, and several went to prison. With community support, they would have cost society a lot less, contributed more, and been happier.
Please ask Gov. Tony Evers to include alternatives to prison in his next state budget. Many studies have shown taxpayer savings associated with mentoring programs, family support, and mental health and drug treatment. We can save millions on prisons if we direct money to those more constructive programs.
Madison Organizing in Strength, Equality and Solidarity (MOSES), a faith-based criminal justice reform organization, is asking Wisconsin to include $30 million in the budget for the next two years to fund drug treatment and mental health treatment as an alternative to imprisonment. Imprisonment is not a healthy or appropriate treatment for mental health and drug problems, and it is far more expensive than appropriate treatments for those problems.
Please ask the governor and your legislators to make our society healthier and stronger by putting our money into more constructive programs than just imprisonment. We need to invest in programs that support rather than destroy human beings, families and communities.
Lucy Gibson, Madison