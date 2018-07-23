Discussions, if you can call what actually happened at a recent Madison School Board subcommittee meeting about police officers in schools a discussion, totally missed the most important point. How will we keep all students, teachers and others safe in our schools?

Tempers flare at meeting on whether to keep police in Madison high schools A near-physical confrontation and disputes about filming the committee's work resulted in high tensions at the meeting Wednesday.

The meeting was to determine whether education resource officers, who are police officers now assigned to Madison’s four public high schools, should be replaced with about 20 liaison officers who would be dispatched, as needed, to any and all of Madison’s public schools.

Speakers both for and against the proposal were less than civil to one another. The meeting ended without action on keeping the EROs or changing to the proposed liaison program.

This lack of civility didn’t allow for committee discussions to get to the key question about safety. If we have learned anything from the school attacks across the country, it is that immediate response time is needed to confront violence or active shooter incidents.

I am not taking sides, but cooler heads must prevail so the best solution can be found to guarantee everyone in our schools will be safe. Let’s all demand that safety, not one’s personal positions, should be our main concern.

Dave Glomp, Madison