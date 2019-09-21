President Donald Trump’s position for reelection, given his record of success in important policy areas, will not be weakened by a primary challenge from within his own party.
As some states are expected to cancel their GOP presidential primaries, questions about other states following the same path have been raised. The Republican Party in Wisconsin has been put in the spotlight for what our state might do.
Some speculate that a presidential primary election in Wisconsin might reveal a decline in support for the president and adversely impact his ability to secure our 10 Electoral College votes. But when engaging in such speculation, people forget that Sen. Ted Cruz won the 2016 primary in Wisconsin -- only for Trump to secur a historic general election victory here by being the first GOP presidential candidate in 32 years to win our state. Even days before the 2016 general election, various analysts inaccurately predicted that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win Wisconsin.
President Trump’s support in Wisconsin is strong. He will not only officially secure the GOP nomination for reelection, but he is also likely to win another term in office. The presidential primary will not have any significant impact on his prospect of reelection.
Tawsif Anam, Madison