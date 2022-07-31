 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Primary tactic is dirty politics -- Scott P. Lauder

We are in the heat of primary season and there are several news articles stating that traditionally Democratic donors are providing money to Republican primary candidates.

The reported purpose is not to switch parties but to help choose Republican candidates who are likely to lose to a Democratic challenger. In addition, these reports are indicating that a large number of traditionally Democratic Party voters are choosing to vote in Republican primaries to pick Republican candidates who are likely to lose to a Democrat.

Imagine if the Republican donors and voters also used this tactic. Our elections would be a choice of the absolute worst that either party has to offer. How does this improve our government and democracy?

Scott P. Lauder, Webster 

0 comments

