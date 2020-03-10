Primary system denies voters choice -- Linda Eisele

I feel cheated. As a Wisconsin voter, I no longer have a voice in selecting the Democratic candidate for president on April 7. Neither Joe Biden nor Bernie Sanders were to be my choice.
Like me, many voters across this nation will not have an opportunity to cast a ballot for the person of their choice. A few states have decided for all of us. The system is broken.
If we can set aside the first Tuesday in November for a presidential election, why can’t we set aside a similar date, say the first Tuesday in April, to have a national presidential primary -- then we would all have an equal chance to have our voices heard.
This is what democracy is.
Linda Eisele, Madison