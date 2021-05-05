Priest's message is filled with love -- Monica Mohan

I am a parishioner in the diocese of La Crosse. I have been a witness to the criticisms of and support for Father James Altman. I have heard criticisms involving his "delivery" of his message. Where some (such as myself) see love in his message, others see hate.
Father Altman is bringing a renewed zeal for God to people's hearts. His message is resonating with Catholics who are seeking God in an ever deeper way.
Father Altman is left with what he is left with. In other words, he is left with trying to pick up the pieces after too many years of a practice of the faith that is so far removed from our traditions of old.
I wince when I witness fear being instilled in (especially) older parishioners by having "mask only" Masses, and perhaps even "vaccinated only" Masses -- or at least segregated Masses. That is division. Those practices only enable fear in people.
Appeasement by our pastors is not sustainable. Our church should be a place where hope and courage is instilled, with a vision of our life to come -- which is what Father Altman is concerned about.
Monica Mohan, Fall Creek