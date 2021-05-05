Priest gives bad advice to faithful -- Jim Roberts

Father James Altman is badly mistaken in his opinions about Democrats and COVID-19 and vaccines. When it comes to science or politics, he is a misguided layman and rank amateur who should not be expressing his opinions.
Unfortunately, his parishioners seem to follow his advice, and some of them may die following his advice. He is demonstrating hateful and misleading behavior that is unchristian and spiteful. No sign of “love thy neighbor” is to be found.
It’s too bad Altman's bishop doesn’t see fit to tell him to stick to the Bible and church teachings and otherwise shut up.
Jim Roberts, New Glarus