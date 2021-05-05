 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Priest gives bad advice to faithful -- Jim Roberts
0 comments

Priest gives bad advice to faithful -- Jim Roberts

  • 0

Father James Altman is badly mistaken in his opinions about Democrats and COVID-19 and vaccines. When it comes to science or politics, he is a misguided layman and rank amateur who should not be expressing his opinions.

Unfortunately, his parishioners seem to follow his advice, and some of them may die following his advice. He is demonstrating hateful and misleading behavior that is unchristian and spiteful. No sign of “love thy neighbor” is to be found.

It’s too bad Altman's bishop doesn’t see fit to tell him to stick to the Bible and church teachings and otherwise shut up.

Jim Roberts, New Glarus

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics